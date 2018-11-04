Jets' Isaiah Crowell: 60 scrimmage yards in loss to Dolphins
Crowell gained 49 yards on 13 carries and caught one pass for 11 additional yards during Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Dolphins.
Crowell, who led the team in touches, mustered 3.8 yards per carry and recorded a long gain of 12 yards. He was targeted just twice in the passing game, though he did manage to turn his only catch into a first down. Crowell appeared to be heading into a favorable matchup on paper, but the porous Miami run defense was perhaps aided by a soggy field that drew some criticism leading up to the game. Nevertheless, Crowell should lead the team in carries next Sunday against the Bills and will look to do more with his touches against a struggling opponent.
