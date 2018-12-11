Crowell (foot) was not spotted during Tuesday's practice session, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Crowell's absence from the first day of practice is not a great sign after coach Todd Bowles reported him feeling "pretty sore" Monday. The starting running back exited Sunday's game against the Bills after logging just two carries on five snaps due to a toe injury that held him to just one limited practice session last week. The Jets have one fewer day to recover this week with a Saturday game on tap against the Texans, so look for increased participation from Crowell either Wednesday or Thursday to improve his chances of suiting up.