Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Bulldozes Denver
Crowell rushed for 219 yards on 15 carries during Sunday's 34-16 win over Denver. He added a 12-yard catch during the contest.
Coming into Sunday, Denver's defense ranked in the top 10 in the league in opponent yards per carry, so this did not seem like the ideal time for Crowell to find his groove back. Instead, he swept around the left side of his line early in the second quarter, made several Broncos defenders miss, and chugged nearly untouched to the end zone for a 77-yard touchdown. The rest of the game was not much different as Crowell found open lanes through Denver's front and punished defensive backs who were forced to make the tackle. The broad-shouldered back had a similar performance in Week 1 against Detroit, but had been silent since. He might not have a similar game for a while, particularly on Sudnay against a Colts defense that ranks in the top half of the league in opponent yards per carry, but feeding Crowell certainly appears to be the winning recipe for Gang Green right now.
More News
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Engulfed by Jaguars•
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Finds end zone twice in loss•
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Outplayed by Powell in Week 2•
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Shines in first game as Jet•
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Good to go for opener•
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Soreness won't impact Week 1 status•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 5? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 5 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 Injury Report
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report to keep an eye on. Here's the latest heading...
-
LIVE: Week 5 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 5
-
Week 5 DFS Contrarian Plays
Philip Rivers and David Johnson headling Heath Cummings' Week 5 contrarian plays.