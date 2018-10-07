Crowell rushed for 219 yards on 15 carries during Sunday's 34-16 win over Denver. He added a 12-yard catch during the contest.

Coming into Sunday, Denver's defense ranked in the top 10 in the league in opponent yards per carry, so this did not seem like the ideal time for Crowell to find his groove back. Instead, he swept around the left side of his line early in the second quarter, made several Broncos defenders miss, and chugged nearly untouched to the end zone for a 77-yard touchdown. The rest of the game was not much different as Crowell found open lanes through Denver's front and punished defensive backs who were forced to make the tackle. The broad-shouldered back had a similar performance in Week 1 against Detroit, but had been silent since. He might not have a similar game for a while, particularly on Sudnay against a Colts defense that ranks in the top half of the league in opponent yards per carry, but feeding Crowell certainly appears to be the winning recipe for Gang Green right now.