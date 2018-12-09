Crowell (toe) is active for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Crowell only managed one limited practice this week while contending with the toe issue that could be linked to the foot injury he battled through much of October. The prior concern didn't force any absences, and it doesn't appear that his latest issue will either. Crowell should fill his usual starting role out of the backfield, though his volume remains volatile on a weekly basis due to both game flow and the Jets' desire to give opportunities to second-year man Elijah McGuire.

More News
Our Latest Stories