Crowell has been cleared from the concussion protocol, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Crowell returned to individual drills Saturday and seems to be back in team drills Monday. He suffered the concussion during New York's preseason opener, subsequently missing last week's exhibition against the Redskins. Crowell should be back for Friday's preseason game against the Giants to split first-team backfield work with Bilal Powell. Both running backs got a slight value bump when Elijah McGuire had foot surgery at the end of July.