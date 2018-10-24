Crowell may see his role grow beginning with the Jets' Week 8 game against the Bears after Bilal Powell (neck) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Matt Stypulkoski of NJ.com reports.

Though Crowell ranks sixth in the NFL with 459 rushing yards on the season, he's essentially split duties with Powell through the first seven weeks, logging 81 carries to the latter's 80. While Powell's absence creates a major void in the New York offense that Crowell will likely be asked to fill to some extent, it's not guaranteed that he'll benefit from a major spike in snaps and/or touches. For one, Crowell has been battling a foot/ankle injury the past few weeks, which could make the Jets hesitant to overwork him. Secondly, the Jets seem to place value in having a change-of-pace option to complement the 5-foot-11, 225-pound Crowell's bruising style between the tackles. Rookie Trenton Cannon proved effective in relief of Powell in the Week 7 loss to the Vikings and could remain a key part of the backfield mix in the event the Jets want to make it a priority to keep Crowell fresh. Elijah McGuire (foot), who is eligible to return from IR beginning in Week 9, also looms as another possibility to absorb some of Powell's old responsibilities.