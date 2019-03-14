Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Cut by Jets
Crowell was released by the Jets on Thursday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Crowell was already a candidate to be released before the Jets brought in Le'Veon Bell due to concerns of Crowell being a poor cultural fit with the organization, according to Bo Wulf of the Athletic, and the superstar's insertion may have made management's decision to cut Crowell even easier. While the Jets will now move forward with Bell and Eli McGuire atop the depth chart, Crowell will have to search for a new home in the wake of a three-year stretch in which the Alabama State product averaged a pretty 4.6 yards per carry while playing on depressing Jets and Browns teams.
