Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Dealing with foot issue
Crowell (foot) did not practice Wednesday, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
Heading into Week 6, Crowell was listed as questionable with an ankle injury, but he ended up playing in this past Sunday's 42-34 win over the Colts, en route to rushing for 40 yards on 13 carries while adding 12 yards on two catches. We'll revisit Crowell's status no later than Thursday, but if he is limited at all this weekend against the Vikings, added touches would be available for fellow running back Bilal Powell.
