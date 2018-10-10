Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday
Crowell (undisclosed) didn't appear to be practicing Wednesday, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.
With no reported injury setbacks in Week 5, it's possible that Crowell is simply being rested Wednesday following his 15-carry, 219-yard rushing effort in this past Sunday's 34-16 win over Denver.
