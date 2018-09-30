Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Engulfed by Jaguars
Crowell gained zero yards on four carries and caught his lone target for three yards in Sunday's 31-12 loss to Jacksonville.
Crowell couldn't get anything going on the ground and was tackled in his own end zone for a safety in the third quarter. He was out-touched 12-5 by Bilal Powell in this one, which is right in line with the expected distribution of touches when New York faces an early deficit. Crowell's owners will be hoping the team doesn't fall behind early against Denver in Week 5.
