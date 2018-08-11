Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Exits with possible concussion

Crowell left Friday's preseason game with a possible concussion, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

He's being evaluated and is unlikely to return the game. Crowell has been an ironman since entering the league, playing 16 games in each of his first four seasons. The 25-year-old is battling Bilal Powell for the starting job.

