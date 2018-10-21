Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Expected to play Sunday
Crowell (foot) is expected to play Sunday against the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The ankle injury cropped up last week, and Crowell was held to 40 yards on 13 carries. If Crowell is limited Sunday, Bilal Powell will pick up some extra opportunities.
