Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Expected to play Sunday
Crowell (toe) is expected to play Sunday against the Bills, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Crowell missed the week's first two practices before logging a limited session Friday. If the Jets feel Crowell is less than 100 percent, we could see Elijah McGuire share backfield duties against Buffalo in Week 14.
