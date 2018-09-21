Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Finds end zone twice in loss
Crowell rushed 16 times for 34 yards and two touchdowns and brought in two of three targets for 17 yards in the Jets' 21-17 loss to the Browns on Thursday.
Crowell was once again significantly outperformed by backfield mate Bilal Powell on a yards-per-carry basis, but he was able to get into the end zone twice in the first half against his old squad to give the Jets an early 14-0 advantage. The 25-year-old has now averaged under 3.0 yards per carry in consecutive contests, but he's also compiled four rushing touchdowns overall in the first three games of the season. However, it's telling that Powell had just two fewer carries Thursday and has been significantly more efficient so far this season, a trend that could eventually affect Crowell's touches if it persists. Crowell will look to up his yardage totals against the tough Jaguars defense in a Week 4 matchup.
