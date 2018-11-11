Jets' Isaiah Crowell: FInds paydirt in blowout loss
Crowell rushed seven times for 19 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 41-10 loss to the Bills.
Despite his ugly performance, Crowell was easily New York's best fantasy player here by virtue of scoring the team's lone touchdown. Still, he was bottled up outside of that five-yard score and an 18-yard run. Elijah McGuire and Trenton Cannon combined for 10 carries themselves, so Crowell's workload is looking quite shaky heading into the Week 11 bye.
More News
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Posts 60 scrimmage yards in loss•
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Stifled in Week 8 loss•
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Starts week with full practice•
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Could be featured more with Powell out•
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Unable to get going in Week 7•
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Good to go in Week 7•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10