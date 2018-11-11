Crowell rushed seven times for 19 yards and a touchdown while catching both of his targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 41-10 loss to the Bills.

Despite his ugly performance, Crowell was easily New York's best fantasy player here by virtue of scoring the team's lone touchdown. Still, he was bottled up outside of that five-yard score and an 18-yard run. Elijah McGuire and Trenton Cannon combined for 10 carries themselves, so Crowell's workload is looking quite shaky heading into the Week 11 bye.