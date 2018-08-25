Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Flashes receiving chops
Crowell rushed four times for six yards and caught both of his targets for 18 yards in Friday's 22-16 preseason loss to the Giants.
Crowell played 10 snaps to Bilal Powell's 25, though that discrepancy in workload was likely due to New York easing its offseason acquisition back in after he missed the previous game while in the concussion protocol. The former Browns running back didn't get much going on the ground, but he once again displayed some nice receiving skills. While Crowell never caught more than 40 balls in a season with Cleveland, his preseason usage suggests he's primed to blow by that mark in New York despite likely operating in a timeshare with Powell.
