Crowell (ankle/questionable) is considered a game-day decision for Sunday's game against the Colts after logging a limited practice Friday, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Fortunately for those hoping to use the AFC's top rusher (390 yards) in Week 6 fantasy lineups, the Jets kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday. If Crowell ends up limited at all or sitting out this weekend, Bilal Powell's role in the Jets' backfield would be in line to expand.