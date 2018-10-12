Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Game-day decision
Crowell (ankle/questionable) is considered a game-day decision for Sunday's game against the Colts after logging a limited practice Friday, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
Fortunately for those hoping to use the AFC's top rusher (390 yards) in Week 6 fantasy lineups, the Jets kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday. If Crowell ends up limited at all or sitting out this weekend, Bilal Powell's role in the Jets' backfield would be in line to expand.
