Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Gets three-year deal with Jets
Crowell agreed to a three-year, $12 million contract with the Jets on Wednesday, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
Crowell is fully guaranteed $4 million, which seems reasonable for the physical back, who will help fill the void created by the retirement of Matt Forte. With the Jets, Crowell is in line to work in some form of a timeshare with Bilal Powell and second-year back Elijah McGuire.
