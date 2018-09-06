Crowell (undisclosed) is not listed on the Jets' Week 1 injury report.

Crowell has been dealing with some unspecified soreness, but he'll be a go in Monday night's season opener against the Lions. Heading into Week 1, Crowell and Bilal Powell are set to form a committee arrangement atop the Jets' RB depth chart. Given the duo's skill sets, it's not hard to imagine the 5-foot-11, 225-pound Crowell seeing a good chunk of his work on early downs, while Powell makes more of an impact in passing situations. While the looming timeshare could tilt in either back's direction if a "hot hand" develops, Crowell's value is generally a bit higher in standard leagues than it is in PPR formats.

