Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Good to go in Week 7
Crowell (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Labeled a game-time decision by coach Todd Bowles heading into the weekend, Crowell was ultimately cleared to suit up after enduring no complications during his pregame warmup. Crowell finished with only 40 yards on 13 carries in the Jets' Week 6 win over the Colts, but if his foot isn't too much of a concern and if his team doesn't fall behind by double digits early Sunday, a larger workload could be in store for the running back. Windy weather is in the forecast at MetLife Stadium throughout the afternoon, which could limit the impact of the vertical passing game and prompt both teams to lean more heavy than usual on their running attacks.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Week 7 Trade Values Chart
If you're getting ready to trade Odell Beckham or make a move for Josh Gordon, you should definitely...
-
Instant Reaction: Hyde trade fallout
While Carlos Hyde's arrival in Jacksonville spells ominous news for Leonard Fournette and T.J....