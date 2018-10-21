Crowell (foot) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Labeled a game-time decision by coach Todd Bowles heading into the weekend, Crowell was ultimately cleared to suit up after enduring no complications during his pregame warmup. Crowell finished with only 40 yards on 13 carries in the Jets' Week 6 win over the Colts, but if his foot isn't too much of a concern and if his team doesn't fall behind by double digits early Sunday, a larger workload could be in store for the running back. Windy weather is in the forecast at MetLife Stadium throughout the afternoon, which could limit the impact of the vertical passing game and prompt both teams to lean more heavy than usual on their running attacks.

