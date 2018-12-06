Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Likely game-time decision
Crowell (toe) is trending toward being a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Bills after missing practice again Thursday, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
Fortunately for those considering Crowell in Week 14 lineups, the Jets kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday. If he's unable to play Sunday, Elijah McGuire and Trenton Cannon would be next up for the Jets' backfield touches.
