Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Likely to play Sunday
Crowell (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, is expected to play in the contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Coach Todd Bowles labeled Crowell a game-day decision at the conclusion of the Jets' final practice of the week Friday, but the expectation is that the running back will be good to go if he completes his pregame routine without any setbacks. Crowell nursed an ankle injury heading into the Week 6 win over the Colts and was limited to 40 yards on 13 carries. Bilal Powell would see an enhanced role Sunday if Crowell's reps are restricted in any fashion.
