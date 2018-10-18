Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Listed as non-participant
Crowell (foot) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
Though Crowell was in attendance for the portion of practice available to the media, he wasn't donning a helmet during the session, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. Crowell's non-participation listing suggests that he was relegated to working out on the side for the second straight day, clouding his outlook for Sunday's game against the Vikings. On a more encouraging note, Crowell also sat out the Jets' first two practices last week before fitting in a limited session Friday and suiting up in the Week 6 win over the Colts and handling a normal workload. That provides reason for fantasy owners to hope Crowell may follow the same path once more.
