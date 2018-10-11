Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Listed as non-participant
The Jets listed Crowell as a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
It was expected that Crowell would go down as a non-participant for the second straight day after he wasn't spotted on the field during the portion of the session open to the media. Crowell's lack of practice reps through the first two days of the Jets' Week 6 preparations doesn't bode well for his status for Sunday's game against the Colts, but the running back would increase optimism about his availability by taking the field at Friday's session in some capacity. If Crowell ends up sitting out this weekend, Bilal Powell would likely be in line for a lead role in the New York backfield.
More News
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Dealing with ankle issue•
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday•
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Bulldozes Denver•
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Engulfed by Jaguars•
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Finds end zone twice in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Ekeler vs. McCoy for Week 6 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Austin Ekeler...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Things to Know
Heath Cummings says there is reason to fear Andrew Luck this week, but not Jameis Winston.
-
Fantasy Football rankings and top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6