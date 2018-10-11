The Jets listed Crowell as a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

It was expected that Crowell would go down as a non-participant for the second straight day after he wasn't spotted on the field during the portion of the session open to the media. Crowell's lack of practice reps through the first two days of the Jets' Week 6 preparations doesn't bode well for his status for Sunday's game against the Colts, but the running back would increase optimism about his availability by taking the field at Friday's session in some capacity. If Crowell ends up sitting out this weekend, Bilal Powell would likely be in line for a lead role in the New York backfield.

