Crowell (toe) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Back-to-back missed practices set the stage for Friday's session to be pivotal with regard to Crowell's status for Sunday's game against the Bills. In the event that he is limited or sidelined this weekend, Elijah McGuire and Trenton Cannon are next up for the Jets' backfield touches.

