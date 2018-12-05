Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Misses practice Wednesday
Crowell didn't participate in practice Wednesday due to a toe injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Crowell logged a season-high 21 carries for 98 yards and caught four passes for nine yards while seeing 43 offensive snaps in the Jets' Week 13 loss to the Titans. It's not known if his toe issue is a serious threat to his status for Sunday's game against the Bills or if he was held out Wednesday for maintenance purposes, so his activity will be worth monitoring the next two days. Next up for the Jets' carries in the event that Crowell is limited or sidelined this weekend are Elijah McGuire and Trenton Cannon.
