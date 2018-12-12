Crowell (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

Crowell's status for Saturday's game against the Texans thus remains muddled, but fortunately for the Jets, both Elijah McGuire (ankle) and Trenton Cannon (toe) returned to practice Wednesday after being listed as non-participants Tuesday. Added clarity with regard to the team's Week 15 backfield situation should arrive after Thursday's practice, the team's last session in advance of Saturday's tilt.

