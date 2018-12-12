Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Misses practice
Crowell (foot) didn't practice Wednesday, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
Crowell's status for Saturday's game against the Texans thus remains muddled, but fortunately for the Jets, both Elijah McGuire (ankle) and Trenton Cannon (toe) returned to practice Wednesday after being listed as non-participants Tuesday. Added clarity with regard to the team's Week 15 backfield situation should arrive after Thursday's practice, the team's last session in advance of Saturday's tilt.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Replacing Wentz and your Eagles
Carson Wentz may miss the rest of the season. Heath Cummings looks at what that means for the...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Doug Martin and Leonard Fournette began the season with very different outlooks, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 15 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15's Big Questions
After a wild Week 14, Fantasy players have questions. And our experts have answers to what...
-
Week 15 streamers
Looking for a Week 15 streamer? Heath Cummings says a pair of rookies should deliver for you...
-
Week 15 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...