Coach Todd Bowles said Crowell (foot) is feeling "pretty sore" Monday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Crowell was removed from Sunday's 27-23 win over Buffalo after playing just five snaps, finishing with two carries for five yards and one reception for two yards. He'd been listed as questionable due to a toe injury after managing just one limited practice (Friday) during the week. With the Jets now on a short week heading into Saturday's game against Houston, it may be difficult for Crowell to avoid an absence. Elijah McGuire took advantage Sunday in Buffalo with 83 yards and a score on 20 touches (three catches), while No. 3 back Trenton Cannon managed just seven yards on six touches but also found the end zone.

