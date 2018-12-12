Crowell (foot) wasn't spotted on the field for the portion of Wednesday's practice that was open to the media, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Crowell is slated to go down as a non-participant in practice for the second straight day, clouding his status for Saturday's game against the Texans. All three of the Jets' running backs on the 53-man roster are banged up at the moment, but both Elijah McGuire (ankle) and Trenton Cannon (toe) seem to be further along in their respective recoveries, as the two donned helmets and were working out on the side Wednesday. The Jets will presumably wait and see what Crowell is able to do at the team's final practice Thursday before rendering a verdict on his status for the weekend.