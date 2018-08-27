Crowell (undisclosed) is not practicing Monday, Connor Hughes of The Athletic New York reports.

Crowell carried four times for six yards and caught both of his targets for 18 yards in Friday's preseason game versus the Giants, but it looks like he's currently either banged up or under the weather. Assuming he bounces back quickly, Crowell and Bilal Powell figure to form a committee arrangement atop the Jets' RB depth chart to being the season, with the 5-foot-11, 225-pound Crowell potentially gaining traction on early downs while Powell makes more of a dent in passing situations.

