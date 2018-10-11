Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Not practicing Thursday
Crowell (ankle) wasn't wearing a helmet or pads and appeared to be a spectator for Thursday's practice, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.
It appears as though Crowell will be listed as a non-participant in practice for the second straight day, clouding his availability for Sunday's game against the Colts. The running back, who rumbled for a season-high 219 yards on 15 carries in the Week 5 win over the Broncos, will likely need to get back on the practice field Friday for fantasy owners to feel good about his chances of suiting up this weekend. The Jets will release an official designation for Crowell -- or remove him from the injury report entirely -- at the conclusion of Friday's session.
More News
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Dealing with ankle issue•
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Doesn't appear to be practicing Wednesday•
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Bulldozes Denver•
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Engulfed by Jaguars•
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Finds end zone twice in loss•
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Outplayed by Powell in Week 2•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Things to Know
Heath Cummings says there is reason to fear Andrew Luck this week, but not Jameis Winston.
-
Fantasy Football rankings and top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Latest news: Freeman in doubt for Week 6
Wednesday is a pivotal day for injury news around the NFL. Chris Towers catches you up on everything...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...