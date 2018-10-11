Crowell (ankle) wasn't wearing a helmet or pads and appeared to be a spectator for Thursday's practice, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

It appears as though Crowell will be listed as a non-participant in practice for the second straight day, clouding his availability for Sunday's game against the Colts. The running back, who rumbled for a season-high 219 yards on 15 carries in the Week 5 win over the Broncos, will likely need to get back on the practice field Friday for fantasy owners to feel good about his chances of suiting up this weekend. The Jets will release an official designation for Crowell -- or remove him from the injury report entirely -- at the conclusion of Friday's session.