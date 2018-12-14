Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Out for season
Crowell (toe) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Crowell was already ruled out for Saturday's game against the Texans -- marking the first absence of his NFL career -- but will now miss the final three games of the season. The 25-year-old will finish 2018 with 143 carries for 685 yards (4.8 YPC) and two touchdowns while adding 21 receptions for 152 yards. Elijah McGuire should be first in line for backfield duties with Trenton Cannon also in the mix, though Cannon is questionable with a toe injury for Saturday's game.
