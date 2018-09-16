Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Outplayed by Powell in Week 2
Crowell rushed 12 times for 35 yards and caught two of three targets for four yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to Miami.
Crowell got 12 carries to Bilal Powell's five, but Powell scored New York's only touchdown of the contest on a 28-yard catch. The two should continue to split work, with Crowell used mostly to pound the rock with the lead and Powell playing more in passing situations.
