Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Present for practice
Crowell (foot) was on the field for the start of Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Crowell was withheld from the Jets' first session of the week, but it's possible his absence may have been more of a maintenance day than anything after he nursed an ankle injury heading into Sunday's eventual 42-34 win over the Colts. The running back handled a typical workload in that contest, carrying the ball 13 times for 40 yards and adding two receptions for 12 yards. The Jets should provide an update later Thursday regarding the extent of Crowell's involvement in practice, but his mere presence is a positive sign for his status for Week 7 against the Vikings.
