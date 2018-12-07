Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Questionable after limited practice
Crowell (toe) returned to practice Friday as a limited participant and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Buffalo, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Cimini believes the limited practice session puts Crowell on track to play, but we may not know for certain until the Jets release their inactive list Sunday morning. An absence would leave Elijah McGuire as the leader of the Gang Green backfield, with Trenton Cannon providing depth. The Jets will probably sign a fourth running back by Saturday evening if they're truly worried about Crowell missing the game.
