Crowell (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Crowell only managed one limited practice throughout the week, but it won't stop him from taking the field Sunday. After rumbling for a franchise-record 219 yards in the Week 5 win over the Broncos, Crowell doesn't represent an under-the-radar play, but he could be in store for another productive day against a Colts defense missing two starters (Denico Autry and Margus Hunt) along the defensive line.

