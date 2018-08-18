Crowell (concussion) participated in individual drills at Saturday's practice, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Crowell suffered a concussion during the Jets' preseason opener against the Falcons and his been sidelined since. His presence at practice, albeit limited, indicates he is trending toward a return. With Elijah McGuire (foot) also sidelined, Bilal Powell has been functioning as the team's top back.

More News
Our Latest Stories