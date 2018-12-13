Crowell (toe) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Texans, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

With Crowell unavailable this weekend, some combo of Elijah McGuire (ankle) and/or Trenton Cannon will handle the team's Week 15 backfield duties, with McGuire's status worth monitoring, given that he's officially listed as questionable by the Jets.

