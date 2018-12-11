Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Seen with walking boot
Crowell (foot) was listed as a non-participant at Tuesday's practice, Darryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
The listing wasn't unexpected after Crowell failed to work out with teammates on the field in the portion of practice that was available to the media. Perhaps more noteworthy, Crowell was spotted with a walking boot covering his left foot, per Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record, suggesting he may be dealing with something more significant than minor soreness after exiting the Week 14 win over the Bills. Crowell hasn't missed any games this season but has been a mainstay on the Jets' injury reports with foot, toe and ankle issues, so his latest related setback could prompt the team to take a cautious approach with him down the stretch. If Crowell ends up sitting out or having his workload limited during the Jets' final three games, Elijah McGuire would handle the brunt of the carries.
