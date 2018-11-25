Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Sees limited action in Week 12
Crowell garnered 30 yards on six carries and caught three of four targets for 30 more yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to New England.
Crowell's lack of volume is puzzling given that this game was tied 13-13 with two minutes left in the third quarter. His stats are bolstered by a 219-yard outburst against Denver, but Crowell has been held to fewer than 50 rushing yards in all but one other game this season. Expect Crowell and Elijah McGuire -- who also got six carries in this one -- to split work against the Titans in Week 13.
More News
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: FInds paydirt in blowout loss•
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Posts 60 scrimmage yards in loss•
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Stifled in Week 8 loss•
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Starts week with full practice•
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Could be featured more with Powell out•
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Unable to get going in Week 7•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 12 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 12
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
With a busier than usual injury report, it can be hard to keep track of everything. We've got...
-
Week 12 Contrarian Plays
Looking for a contrarian tournament play? Heath Cummings says you should start with the defending...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Injuries slowed him earlier in the season, but we've seen star potential from Marlon Mack....
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...