Crowell garnered 30 yards on six carries and caught three of four targets for 30 more yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to New England.

Crowell's lack of volume is puzzling given that this game was tied 13-13 with two minutes left in the third quarter. His stats are bolstered by a 219-yard outburst against Denver, but Crowell has been held to fewer than 50 rushing yards in all but one other game this season. Expect Crowell and Elijah McGuire -- who also got six carries in this one -- to split work against the Titans in Week 13.