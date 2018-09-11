Crowell rushed 10 times for 102 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 48-17 win over the Lions.

Crowell and Bilal Powell took turns in the Jets backfield, and although both players fared well, it was Crowell who made the bigger impact. The offseason signing opened New York's scoring with a six-yard touchdown scamper during the first quarter, then exploded for a 62-yarder on his second trip to pay dirt. Those contributions made for a marvelous debut and should give Crowell confidence ahead of Sunday's home opener against the Dolphins.