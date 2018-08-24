Crowell is expected to see action in Friday's preseason game against the Giants, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Crowell sat out last Thursday's game against Washington, but has since been cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol. He figures to see some carries Friday, as should Bilal Powell and others. Once the regular season starts, look for the bruising Crowell to head the Jets' backfield committee, an arrangement that should also lead to Powell getting his share of touches. With Elijah McGuire dealing with a foot injury, the team's No. 3 back has yet to be determined. Thomas Rawls, Charcandrick West, Trenton Cannon and George Atkinson are in contention for the spot.