Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Soreness won't impact Week 1 status
Crowell (undisclosed) is just "sore" and will be ready for Week 1, per coach Todd Bowles, Connor Hughes of The Athletic New York reports.
Crowell slots into the day-to-day category, which sets the stage for he and Bilal Powell to form a committee arrangement atop the Jets' RB depth chart to start the coming season. In such a scenario, it's not hard to imagine the 5-foot-11, 225-pound Crowell seeing a good chunk of his work on early downs, while Powell makes more of a dent in passing situations. Of course, the timeshare could tilt in either back's direction if a "hot hand" develops, but generally Crowell's value is a bit higher in standard formats than it is in PPR arrangements.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Drake and Williams pace breakouts
Heath Cummings has 10 breakout candidates to target on Draft Day who could be game changers...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Biggest preseason questions
Our trio of experts take on five of the biggest questions around the Fantasy landscape after...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Biggest Fantasy Football busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Ronald Jones and Allen Robinson...
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.