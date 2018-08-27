Crowell (undisclosed) is just "sore" and will be ready for Week 1, per coach Todd Bowles, Connor Hughes of The Athletic New York reports.

Crowell slots into the day-to-day category, which sets the stage for he and Bilal Powell to form a committee arrangement atop the Jets' RB depth chart to start the coming season. In such a scenario, it's not hard to imagine the 5-foot-11, 225-pound Crowell seeing a good chunk of his work on early downs, while Powell makes more of a dent in passing situations. Of course, the timeshare could tilt in either back's direction if a "hot hand" develops, but generally Crowell's value is a bit higher in standard formats than it is in PPR arrangements.