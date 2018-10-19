Crowell (foot) was spotted wearing a helmet at Friday's practice, according to Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site.

Crowell was seen at Thursday's practice but did not ultimately participate, so it's difficult to gauge exactly what his presence Friday means. It certainly bodes well for his chances of playing in Week 7, but more regarding his availability will not be known until the Jets release their final injury report of the week after Friday's practice concludes.