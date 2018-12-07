Crowell (toe) was spotted with a helmet at Friday's practice, according to Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site.

Crowell did not practice the last two days, but it appears he will be able to get some work in Friday. The Jets will reveal his Week 14 status at some point after practice concludes, but it was reported Thursday that a final call on his availability is not likely to come until game day.

