Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Spotted with helmet
Crowell (toe) was spotted with a helmet at Friday's practice, according to Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site.
Crowell did not practice the last two days, but it appears he will be able to get some work in Friday. The Jets will reveal his Week 14 status at some point after practice concludes, but it was reported Thursday that a final call on his availability is not likely to come until game day.
More News
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Likely game-time decision•
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Misses another practice•
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Tops 100 total yards in loss•
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Sees limited action in Week 12•
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: FInds paydirt in blowout loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 injury updates
We've got a slew of big-name players on the injury report for Week 14, so we're diving deep...
-
Things to know for Week 14
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know for the first round of the Fantasy playoffs,...