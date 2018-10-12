Crowell (ankle) was spotted with a helmet at Friday's practice, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Crowell did not practice the last couple days due to his ankle injury, but he will have a chance to get in some work Friday, which bodes well for his availability for Week 6. The Jets will reveal Crowell's official status for Sunday's game against the Colts when Friday's practice comes to a close.