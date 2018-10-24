Crowell (foot/ankle) was a full practice participant Wednesday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Crowell didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday the past two weeks and hadn't logged a full session since Week 5. His injured foot is apparently showing improvement, and there's also potential for workload growth after Bilal Powell (neck) was placed on injured reserve. Granted, the Jets likely will have Trenton Cannon take on some of Powell's vacated snaps, with Elijah McGuire (foot) potentially entering the mix as soon as Week 9. Crowell is a strong bet to get the start and lead the team in carries Sunday in Chicago.

