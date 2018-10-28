Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Stifled in Week 8 loss
Crowell (foot/ankle) produced just 25 yards on 13 carries and caught his lone target for 13 yards in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Bears.
Crowell struggled to find room on the ground, as Chicago was able to key on the run with New York shorthanded at the wide receiver position. Trenton Cannon added six carries and three catches out of the backfield, primarily operating on passing downs. Crowell's workload is game flow dependent, so it could tick up in what should be a competitive Week 9 tilt against the Dolphins.
