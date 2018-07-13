Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Three-down role unlikely

Crowell views himself as a three-down back, but the New York Post's Brian Costello thinks both Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire will play sizable roles at running back as well.

Crowell got a career-high 206 carries with the Browns last season, but he ceded the majority of pass-catching duties to Duke Johnson and finished with a mere 182 yards on 28 receptions. Costello believes both Powell and McGuire are better receivers out of the backfield, so the 25-year-old Crowell is likely to find himself without a three-down role in his new location as well. That being said, Crowell is still the favorite to lead New York in production on the ground.