Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Three-down role unlikely
Crowell views himself as a three-down back, but the New York Post's Brian Costello thinks both Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire will play sizable roles at running back as well.
Crowell got a career-high 206 carries with the Browns last season, but he ceded the majority of pass-catching duties to Duke Johnson and finished with a mere 182 yards on 28 receptions. Costello believes both Powell and McGuire are better receivers out of the backfield, so the 25-year-old Crowell is likely to find himself without a three-down role in his new location as well. That being said, Crowell is still the favorite to lead New York in production on the ground.
More News
-
Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Gets three-year deal with Jets•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Attached to Jets•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Disappoints in season finale•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Ready for Week 17•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Still limited at practice•
-
Browns' Isaiah Crowell: Logs 44 yards in Week 16 loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB projections: Cool on Wilson
Heath Cummings specializes in detailed statistical analysis and just released his QB ranki...
-
Expectations: Projections for all 32
We've previewed every team in the NFL to get you ready for Fantasy season. Find them all h...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Target Hill
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy busts: Avoid Stafford
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Matthew Stafford and Jarvis...
-
2018 Fantasy busts: Avoid Cooks
Jamey Eisenberg warned about DeMarco Murray in 2017 and has identified 2018 busts.
-
Sleepers: Target Cooper, Mixon
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...