Jets' Isaiah Crowell: Three-year deal with Jets

Crowell's deal with the Jets is for three years, with a maximum value of $12 million, NJ.com reports.

Per the report, Crowell is fully guaranteed $4 million, which seems reasonable for the physical back, who will help fill the void created by the retirement of Matt Forte. With the Jets, Crowell is in line to work in some form of time-share with Bilal Powell, with second-year back Elijah McGuire also on hand.